BROADCAST INFORMATION: Governor Cooper to Give State of the State Address on Monday, March 6, at 7 PM

NORTH CAROLINA, March 3 - On Monday, March 6, Governor Roy Cooper will give his fourth State of the State address at 7:01 pm. The State of the State will be livestreamed online at pbsnc.org.

The live broadcast will begin at 7:01:00 PM, when the Governor enters the House Chamber. The Governor’s Address is expected to run approx. 40 minutes.

PBS NC will also be utilizing TVU, and LTN; UNCR-RDU-STATION-E1 for distribution for those networks that have such capability.

The feed will be keyed with English audio and closed captions.

Any technical questions can be directed to Greg Grissom at PBS North Carolina at 919-549-7249 or 919-801-1206.

English Embed Code

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src=https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/SOState style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

English Preview Link

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/SOState?preview=1

Spanish Embed Code

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src=https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/State_oS_SP="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

Spanish Preview Link

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/State_oS_SP?preview=1

###