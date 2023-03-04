Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,806 in the last 365 days.

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on calls to scrap mandatory ROTC following the hazing death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig:

PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release
March 3, 2023

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on calls to scrap mandatory ROTC following the hazing death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig:

"What a desperate move from anti ROTC Leftist group. What is the connection? The victim died because of fraternity hazing and not of ROTC training.

The ROTC bill provides for the establishment of local grievance boards and a national grievance and monitoring committee that will conduct investigations moto propio on reported or monitored abuses being committed under the ROTC program.

Kung gusto natin na ipagpatuloy na gawing optional ang ROTC at kapag tayo ay nilusob ng ibang bansa gaya ng China, gagawin na rin nating optional ang pagdepensa ng ating bansa at isantabi natin ang ating Constitution na nagsasabing tungkulin ng bawat Pilipino ang pagdepensa ng estado."

You just read:

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on calls to scrap mandatory ROTC following the hazing death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more