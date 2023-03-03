Governor Abbott Spotlights Efforts To Maintain Texas’ Economic Success

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today discussed Texas’ economic successes and current legislative efforts to ensure Texans thrive in the state's booming economy during a fireside chat at a luncheon hosted by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and greater:SATX.

“Success doesn’t just happen—it’s the result of years of tireless work," said Governor Abbott. "Because of the hard work of business and community leaders, like those of you here today, San Antonio is a huge success. With a strong, pro-growth agenda this session, we will keep Texas the number one state in the nation for economic development and job creation. Working together, we will make sure our state’s economy continues to provide boundless opportunities for every Texan.”

The Governor was joined in the fireside chat by FirstDay Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dinnin and greater:SATX President and CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera.

During the fireside chat moderated by San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Katie Harvey, Governor Abbott summarized the legislative efforts during the 88th Legislative Session that would ensure Texas’ continued economic growth. Policies mentioned by the Governor included: providing new strategic economic development tools, statewide infrastructure upgrades, property tax cuts, regulatory reforms, workforce development, and education freedom for all Texans.

During his State of the State address last month, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for all Texans and cutting property taxes as emergency items for the 88th Legislature.