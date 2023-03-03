US Marshals Service Deputy Involved Shooting: 4300 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Force Investigations Team are investigating a fatal shooting involving Deputies from the United States Marshals Service that occurred on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:00 pm, US Marshals Service Deputies were at the listed location looking for an adult male who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The deputies located the wanted subject and the subject fled on foot from the deputies. The deputies gave chase. As the deputies were apprehending him, the male produced a firearm. The deputies discharged their firearms striking him. The deputies provided medical aid to the male and requested emergency medical services. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the male remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Alaunte Nicholas Scott of an unknown address.

The subject’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

This incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.