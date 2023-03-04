Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,874 in the last 365 days.

M2 Compliance to Sponsor the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

Fort Lauderdale, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance, a leading SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, will be sponsoring the 35th Annual Roth Conference, which will be held Sunday, March 12 through Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across various industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured over 400 participating companies and drawn over 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices, and high-net-worth investors.

M2 will promote its flagship product, the UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program, for $5,995 annually. This program has been the most disruptive program over the years for EDGAR & iXBRL, reshaping the pricing of EDGAR and iXBRL-related billing for thousands of issuers. The UNLIMITED program includes all your SEC filings, no matter what form type, for a total cost of $5,995 per year. In some cases will also have UNLIMITED REGISTRATION work. 

Why M2

  • Filed over 160,000 files with the SEC
  • EDGARized over 6M pages
  • Faster Processing of EDGAR & iXBRL
  • Represents over 1,400 public companies
  • Served the industry since 2009

With more than 165 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management, and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry. 

We look forward to seeing you at the conference. 

David McGuire
CEO
M2 Compliance
501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301 
T: (754) 243-5120
F: (754) 243-5135
E: david@m2compliance.com


You just read:

M2 Compliance to Sponsor the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more