Global Specialty Coffee Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $120.53 Billion by 2030 at a 12.9% CAGR
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Coffee Market 2022-2030 by Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global specialty coffee market will reach $120,539.1 million by 2030, growing by 12.9% annually over 2022-2030, driven by rising disposable income and urbanization, growing demand for on-the-go coffee, strengthening premium coffee shops, and rising preferences for specialty coffee and green coffee.
In terms of demand volume, the global market is expected to grow at a 2022-2030 CAGR of 11.8%, advancing to 1.92 million metric tons by 2030.
This 174-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global specialty coffee market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global specialty coffee market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Grade, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Coffee with 80-84.99 Points
- Coffee with 85-89.99 Points
- Coffee with 90-100 Points
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Instant Coffee
- Ground Coffee
- Whole Beans
- Single-Cup
- Blends
- Other Products
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
By Consumer Age, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- 18-24-Year-Old Consumers
- 25-34-Year-Old Consumers
- 35-44-Year-Old Consumers
- 45-54-Year-Old Consumers
- >55-Year-Old Consumers
By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Food Service
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Retail and Grocery Stores
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Grade, Application and Consumer Age over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Companies Mentioned
- Blue Bottle
- Bulletproof
- Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
- Caribou Coffee Company
- Costa Coffee
- Don Francisco's Coffee
- Dunkin' Donuts LLC
- Eight O'Clock Coffee
- JAB Holding Company
- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Strauss Group Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfstiu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-specialty-coffee-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-120-53-billion-by-2030-at-a-12-9-cagr-301762220.html
SOURCE Research and Markets