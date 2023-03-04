Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hybrid Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.8% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monolithic Integration segment is readjusted to a revised 27.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $463.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.9% CAGR

The Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$463.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 19.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$896.6 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Pandemic Impact on the Integrated Photonics Market

Biosensors Built around Photonic Integrated Circuits Present New Realms for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

The Age of Optical Communication & Networking Throws the Focus on High Speed Photons as Data Carriers

An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

Materials Used in Making PIC

Integration Models for PIC

Applications

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Substrate Materials and Fabrication Methods for PICs

Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type

Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention

Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication Approach

Analysis by Application

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market Opportunities

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Related Needs of Enterprises by Sector: A Snapshot

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 & 2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Equipment Type

Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021E

PIC to Gain from Introduction of 5G

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Programmable PICs Exude Tremendous Potential to Transform Photonics

Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore, Steering PIC Demand

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022E

Global IP Traffic Scenario (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Usage by Consumer Segment

Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing Application Segment

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

Global Biophotonics Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Geographic Region

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Biosensors Build on SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024E): Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025E

Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2021E

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025E

Advanced Simulation Software for Designing PICs for Automotive Applications

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth Opportunities

World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027E)

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts Focus on Photonic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis

Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC

Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

A Monolithic InP-on-Si-on-Insulator Developed by a HKUST Team of Engineers.

Optoscribe Begins Sampling its New PIC Coupling Solution, OptoCplrLT

A University of Rochester Team Creates Miniature Modulators for High Potential PICs

Team Creates Miniature Modulators for High Potential PICs Purdue University Research Team Develops an Electrically Driven, Magnetic-Free Linear Optical Isolator for PIC Production

Research Team Develops an Electrically Driven, Magnetic-Free Linear Optical Isolator for PIC Production Horizon 2020 Project INSPIRE, Aims to Combine Beneficial Properties of Two Mature Photonic Integration Platforms

Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability

Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative Products

Challenges with PIC Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

