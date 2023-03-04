FULCRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Fulcrum Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum" or the "Company") FULC on behalf of Fulcrum stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fulcrum has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum issued a press release "announc[ing] that on February 23, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FTX-6058 for the potential treatment of sickle-cell disease. The Agency indicated that it would provide a formal Clinical Hold Letter to the company within 30 days." Fulcrum further disclosed that "[t]he clinical hold was initiated by the Agency due to previously reported preclinical data. Fulcrum will suspend dosing in the Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 and intends to work diligently with the Agency to resolve the hold as soon as possible."

On this news, Fulcrum's stock price fell $7.23 per share, or 56.09%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 24, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fulcrum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

