Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,872 in the last 365 days.

FULCRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Fulcrum Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum" or the "Company") FULC on behalf of Fulcrum stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fulcrum has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 24, 2023, Fulcrum issued a press release "announc[ing] that on February 23, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally informed the company that it has issued a full clinical hold regarding the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FTX-6058 for the potential treatment of sickle-cell disease. The Agency indicated that it would provide a formal Clinical Hold Letter to the company within 30 days." Fulcrum further disclosed that "[t]he clinical hold was initiated by the Agency due to previously reported preclinical data. Fulcrum will suspend dosing in the Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 and intends to work diligently with the Agency to resolve the hold as soon as possible."

On this news, Fulcrum's stock price fell $7.23 per share, or 56.09%, to close at $5.66 per share on February 24, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fulcrum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005338/en/

You just read:

FULCRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Fulcrum Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more