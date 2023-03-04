Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Coachair, Landsdowne Labs, Loambio, Mussels Polymers & More
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to agriculture, carbon capture and industrial applications. Innovations related to photocatalytic coating, microalgae-based coatings, dental fillings, and cell battery are featured in the issue.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications
- High Performance Photocatalyst Coating for Mass Transit Industry
- Value Proposition of Coachair
- Coachair - Investor Dashboard
- Microalgae-based Coatings for Carbon Capture
- Value Proposition of Reactive Surfaces
- Reactive Surfaces - Investor Dashboard
- Microbial Inoculants for Improved Carbon Sequestration in Soil
- Value Proposition of Loambio
- Loambio - Investor Dashboard
- Polymeric Adhesive to Enhance the Performance of Dental Fillers
- Value Proposition of Mussels Polymers Inc
- Mussels Polymers Inc - Investor Dashboard
- Organic Coating for Enhancing the Quality of Crops
- Performance Enhanced Delivery - Value Proposition
- Performance Enhanced Delivery - Investor Dashboard
- Coating to Reducing the Risk of Electrostatic Effect of Coin Cell Battery
- Value Proposition of Landsdowne Labs LLC, The United States
- Landsdowne Labs LLC - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Coachair
- Landsdowne Labs LLC
- Loambio
- Mussels Polymers Inc
- Performance Enhanced Delivery
- Reactive Surfaces
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7pva4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-coatings-for-agriculture-carbon-capture-and-industrial-applications-2022-featuring-coachair-landsdowne-labs-loambio-mussels-polymers--more-301762251.html
SOURCE Research and Markets