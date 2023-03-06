Captivating Sci-Fi Novel Delivers Spellbinding Plot and Original Concepts
For Every Baby Born - Another Human Must Die!WASHINGTON D.C., MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Novel, by Troy Suesse, is a daring adventure set in a fascinating dystopian world where for every baby born - another human must die! Good and worthy contributors toward human survival avenge society's worst miscreants, and a monumental struggle to persist on a dying planet Earth intensifies.
Dazzle your imagination with this terrifying inevitability. One thousand years into the future planet Earth has become dreadfully overcrowded and cannot sustain further population growth. Massive overcrowding and dwindling resources set the course for a mysterious ruling body to conduct fight-to-the-death competitions to eliminate society’s worst criminals and keep the population in check. These events take place inside of giant caged gauntlets, before live, interactive audiences. Onlookers are provided joysticks, with which they may trigger killing devices within, and terminate competitors. To avoid eminent extinction, mankind desperately searches for new, habitable planets.
MAXIMUM CAPACITY combines two brilliant themes: the allure of an Earth-based futuristic action-packed thriller, intertwined with the fascination of deep space travel and discovery. A truly unique storyline delivers original concepts and clever twists, designed to captivate sci-fi and action-adventure enthusiasts. This gripping novel appeals to young adult and adult audiences. A must-read for fans of The Hunger Games!
