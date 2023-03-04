New Disruptor Brand 'Everglow' Releases Candles That Never Melt
Changing the Face of the Candle IndustryCULPEPER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candle startup Everglow is carving out a groundbreaking new niche in the booming candle industry: stainless steel candles that never melt down.
Traditionally, scented paraffin wax candles dominated the market, despite being shown to emit potentially harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde. In recent years, candles made of natural waxes such as soy and beeswax have grown in popularity — touting reduced impact on the environment due to the use of cleaner materials. But like all their predecessors, these candles still need to be replaced, emit smoke, and can drip making a mess — no matter which wax is used.
Unlike traditional wax candles, Everglow’s refillable candles are made of top-quality stainless steel, meaning they last forever. They are sustained using Everglow’s exclusive candle oil. The benefits are:
- A smoke free, odor free, and soot free ultra-clean burning candle
- Infinitely refillable, with one 500ml candle oil bottle producing ~100 hours of burn time
- Handmade in the USA
- Eco-friendly candles
- Better for the home, health and the planet compared with traditional products
Everglow has three product elements available for purchase: its stainless steel candles, exclusive candle oil, and handmade vases to display the candles. Currently it has 9 vase designs to choose from, giving customers the option to purchase multiple styles to mix and match depending on season, mood, and interior design.
Speaking at the launch, Everglow founder Austin Scribner states “We saw a gap in the market for a cleaner, greener candle that is still beautiful to display. Our reusable candles are infinitely refillable, and are submerged in handmade vases filled with our exclusive Everglow candle oil. They will last a lifetime.”
Handmade Locally, Available Worldwide:
Everglow is based in Culpeper, Virginia, and ensures its products are handmade in the USA to support local industry. Yet Everglow has global ambitions, and is offering worldwide delivery of all products. Currently, all customers can receive 10% off their first order. US based customers can also benefit from free shipping on orders over $50.
Its products are available now to purchase online, having launched February 26th, 2023.
About Everglow:
Everglow is a disruptor startup that recognises everyone deserves to have ambient, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing homes, without sacrificing their health or costing the earth. Everglow has no plans to stop innovating for its customers with its cutting edge products.
To learn more about Everglow please visit the website at myeverglow.co.
