V2X to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., VVX, a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, announced that company management will address the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/vvx/1510360 and be available for replay for 30 days afterward.

ABOUT V2X
V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA
michael.smith@vectrus.com
(719) 637-5773

