BEST VERSION MEDIA HONORED AS ONE OF GLASSDOOR'S 2023 BEST PLACES TO WORK

MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, now in its 15th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

Best Version Media delivers community publications that combine the best elements of social media and print by sharing local news and stories that matter to readers. BVM magazines connect businesses to local residents with positive, family-friendly content each month.

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,"said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."

To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) . The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

BVM's company culture has also been recognized by Fortune, Milwaukee Business Journal, Stevie Awards, Best in Biz, Great Place to Work, CEO World Awards and many more.

About Best Version Media

Best Version Media was founded in 2007 and connects businesses to local residents with powerful and proven branding solutions. BVM is considered one of the fastest-growing privately held media companies in the industry. To learn more, visit: www.bestversionmedia.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

