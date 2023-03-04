ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD.

In April 2021, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had rejected its supplemental new drug application ("sNDA") for its drug candidate, pimavanserin, despite the Company's prior assertions dismissing any potential review issues and reiterating the drug's efficacy.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws. The court presiding over the case denied the Company's motion to dismiss, and recently denied the Company's request to reconsider the ruling, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether ACADIA's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

