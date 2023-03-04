Growth Opportunities in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials 2022: Featuring DMC, Fujifilm, Laava, OQ Chemicals & More

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to connected packaging and industrial applications. Innovations related to enzymatic technology for manufacture of sustainable materials and fermentation processes are also featured in the issue.

The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insihts on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials

Smart Fingerprint Secure Connected Packaging Technology

Laava Value Proposition

Laava - Investor Dashboard

Fermentation Technology for Manufacturing Food and Feed from CO2

Value Proposition of NovoNutrients

NovoNutrients - Investor Dashboard

Precision Fermentation Technology to Produce Bio-based Chemicals

Value Proposition of DMC

DMC - Investor Dashboard

Recombinant Protein Expression Using Microbial Hosts

Value Proposition of FUJIFILM Diosynth

FUJIFILM Diosynth - Investor Dashboard

Biodegradable Ester Base Oil To Improve EV Performance

Value Proposition of OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals - Investor Dashboard

Bioprocess Fermentation for Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Synthesis

Ingenza Ltd.-Value Proposition

Ingenza Ltd. -Investor Dashboard

Microbial Enzymatic Platform for Manufacturing Dyes

PILI Inc.- Value Proposition

PILI Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Functional Food Ingredients Developed Using Fermentation

Planetary Group - Value Proposition

Planetary Group -Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

DMC

FUJIFILM Diosynth

Ingenza Ltd.

Laava

NovoNutrients

OQ Chemicals

PILI Inc.

Planetary Group

