Growth Opportunities in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials 2022: Featuring DMC, Fujifilm, Laava, OQ Chemicals & More
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to connected packaging and industrial applications. Innovations related to enzymatic technology for manufacture of sustainable materials and fermentation processes are also featured in the issue.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insihts on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials
- Smart Fingerprint Secure Connected Packaging Technology
- Laava Value Proposition
- Laava - Investor Dashboard
- Fermentation Technology for Manufacturing Food and Feed from CO2
- Value Proposition of NovoNutrients
- NovoNutrients - Investor Dashboard
- Precision Fermentation Technology to Produce Bio-based Chemicals
- Value Proposition of DMC
- DMC - Investor Dashboard
- Recombinant Protein Expression Using Microbial Hosts
- Value Proposition of FUJIFILM Diosynth
- FUJIFILM Diosynth - Investor Dashboard
- Biodegradable Ester Base Oil To Improve EV Performance
- Value Proposition of OQ Chemicals
- OQ Chemicals - Investor Dashboard
- Bioprocess Fermentation for Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Synthesis
- Ingenza Ltd.-Value Proposition
- Ingenza Ltd. -Investor Dashboard
- Microbial Enzymatic Platform for Manufacturing Dyes
- PILI Inc.- Value Proposition
- PILI Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Functional Food Ingredients Developed Using Fermentation
- Planetary Group - Value Proposition
- Planetary Group -Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- DMC
- FUJIFILM Diosynth
- Ingenza Ltd.
- Laava
- NovoNutrients
- OQ Chemicals
- PILI Inc.
- Planetary Group
