President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and ordered federal aid to supplement the tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm from Dec. 21-25, 2022.

Federal funding is available to the Tribal Nation on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Roland W. Jackson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made if requested and warranted by the results of further assessments.

