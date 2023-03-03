Municipalities: Apply By May 1 For Targeted Sector Support Initiative Funding

CANADA, March 3 - Released on March 3, 2023

Today, Government Relations Minister Don McMorris encouraged Saskatchewan municipalities to apply for project funding under the newest intake for the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative to help build even better communities across the province.

"Thanks to an ongoing partnership with municipal associations in Saskatchewan, our government continues to invest in these essential projects to support communities working more collaboratively and strengthening their core services for the citizens they serve," McMorris said. "Municipal applications are now being accepted for projects that will continue to build a stronger Saskatchewan for decades to come.”

The TSS Initiative provides cost-shared grants of up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs and are funded under one of the following streams; dispute resolution and relationship building, capacity building, regional co-operation, and municipal transition.

This is the fifth project intake under the TSS Initiative, which is funded through the provincial government's Municipal Revenue Sharing Program. The Saskatchewan Association of Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) administers this funding on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee.

"SUMA strongly believes in the power of partnerships and we are proud to be part of the TSS Initiative," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "With TSS funding, our communities have the opportunity to work together to undertake projects that build capacity and strengthen local governance. From collaborating on a feasibility study to creating an official community plan and zoning bylaws, we encourage Saskatchewan's hometowns to apply."

The TSS Steering Committee consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"SARM is pleased with the capacity building and regional cooperation that the TSS has already allowed for Saskatchewan's rural municipalities and urges more RMs to apply on the next round," SARM President Ray Orb said. "It is encouraging to see the RMs that have already received a TSS contribution working with multiple community partners on projects that directly enhance their communities."

Previously-approved projects include: training to enhance the governance skills of municipal officials; developing regional emergency plans; undertaking a municipal district feasibility study; and enhancing co-operation.

Interested municipalities can learn more and apply at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/targeted-sector-support-initiative or email info@targetedsector.ca for more information.

Applications for this intake will be accepted until Monday, May 1, 2023.

For more information, contact:

Corette Mihalcea

SARM

Regina

Phone: 306-761-3931

Email: communications@sarm.ca

Susan McKenzie

New North

Phone: 306-425-5505

Email: programmrg.new.north@sasktel.net

Dan Palmer

Government Relations

Regina

Phone: 306-787-7151

Email: dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca

