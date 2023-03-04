Submit Release
DC Health Updates COVID-19 Community Programs in Response to Falling Case Counts and Increased Commercial Availability of Test Kits

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, DC Health announced that beginning Tuesday, February 28, 2023 they will suspend the COVID-19 Test Yourself DC self-service kiosk program as well as rapid test distribution at libraries and senior centers. These changes are in line with similar actions at the federal level as a result of falling COVID-19 case counts and the increased availability of testing and vaccine opportunities through medical offices, pharmacies and community health centers.

DC Health continues to emphasize that the most important thing residents can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 is to be up to date with their vaccinations and boosters. As District programs begin to scale down, there continues to be many convenient options for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or rapid test kit, including:

  • DC Health COVID Centers;
  • Local pharmacies;
  • Healthcare providers; or
  • To find the closest vaccination or testing site, visit vaccines.gov

