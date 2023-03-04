Retired Doctor Lee Bazzarone Donates to the AARP
Retired Chiropractor Dr. Bazzarone is committed to giving back through various initiatives, including a recent donation to the AARP.VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lee Bazzarone has made a generous donation to the AARP, a non-profit organization committed to empowering its members to make informed decisions as they age.
His career began in 1988, and until his retirement Dr. Bazzarone enjoyed a highly successful practice in which he provided exceptional chiropractic care to his many clients. He greatly enjoyed bringing relief and stability to those who experienced pain due to a wide range of ailments. When he retired, Dr. Bazzarone felt the calling to continue serving others.
Dr. Bazzarone and his wife are active members in their church, where he is involved in church youth activities. The couple has also traveled to Haiti for mission trips on multiple occasions, where they have served as volunteers for various initiatives. Dr. Bazzarone has also began to explore the entrepreneurial space, with an emphasis in online enterprise. He has also extended his expertise in insurance to help others.
As a retiree, Dr. Bazzarone feels strongly aligned with the mission at the AARP. The AARP focuses on issues impacting people over the age of 50 and offers a magazine, bulletin, online resources, and various benefits for its members, many of whom are also retirees or preparing for retirement. Membership benefits include discounts, insurance, travel services, learning resources, and other tools useful for helping shape informed decisions with a non-partisan perspective.
Donations to the AARP go directly towards helping seniors in need. “As a retiree, I understand the unique needs of this age bracket. There are many seniors who have fallen on difficult times for various reasons, and donations given to the AARP go directly towards providing basic needs for people in need. I’m honored and humbled to provide a donation to this cause,” said Dr. Bazzarone.
Donations to the AARP can be made directly via their website at https://www.aarp.org/.
