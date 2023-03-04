Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,858 in the last 365 days.

Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space. 

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. FICO will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited VAL will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA, Autoliv Inc. ALV, Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD, SouthState Corp. SSB, Chord Energy Corp. CHRD, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. WMS, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ, Aramark ARMK and US Foods Holding Corp. USFD will replace SL Green Realty Corp. SLG, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL, ViaSat Inc. VSAT, Washington Federal Inc. WAFD, Dycom Industries Inc. DY, Kennametal Inc. KMT, JBG Smith Properties JBGS, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB, Hanesbrands Inc. HBI and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. TNDM respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing The Pennant Group Inc. PNTG, Unisys Corp. UIS, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO, Surmodics Inc. SRDX, Hersha Hospitality Trust HT, Park Aerospace Corp. PKE, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT, OptimizeRx Corp. OPRX, and ZimVie Inc. ZIMV respectively.

  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. KW, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. AUB, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX and Radian Group Inc. RDN will replace WW International Inc. WW, Franklin Street Properties Corp. FSP, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. MPAA and Universal Electronics Inc. UEIC respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 20, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Fair Isaac & Co

FICO

Information Technology

March 20, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Lumen Technologies

LUMN

Communication Services

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Valaris Limited

VAL

Energy

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Axalta Coating Systems

AXTA

Materials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Autoliv

ALV

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Starwood Property Trust

STWD

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SouthState

SSB

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Chord Energy

CHRD

Energy

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hilton Grand Vacations

HGV

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hertz Global Holdings

HTZ

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Aramark

ARMK

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

US Foods Holding

USFD

Consumer Staples

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Fair Isaac & Co

FICO

Information Technology

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Kennametal

KMT

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

JBG Smith Properties

JBGS

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Hanesbrands

HBI

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM

Health Care

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

SL Green Realty

SLG

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

CBRL

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ViaSat

VSAT

Information Technology

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Washington Federal

WAFD

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Dycom Industries

DY

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

KW

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Atlantic Union Bankshares

AUB

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NEX

Energy

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Radian Group

RDN

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Lumen Technologies

LUMN

Communication Services

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SL Green Realty

SLG

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

CBRL

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ViaSat

VSAT

Information Technology

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Washington Federal

WAFD

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dycom Industries

DY

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kennametal

KMT

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

JBG Smith Properties

JBGS

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hanesbrands

HBI

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM

Health Care

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

WW International

WW

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Franklin Street Properties

FSP

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Motorcar Parts of America

MPAA

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Universal Electronics

UEIC

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Bed Bath & Beyond

BBBY

Consumer Discretionary

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

The Pennant Group

PNTG

Health Care

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Unisys Corp

UIS

Information Technology

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Organogenesis Holdings

ORGO

Health Care

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Surmodics

SRDX

Health Care

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hersha Hospitality Trust

HT

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Park Aerospace

PKE

Industrials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

GPMT

Financials

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Industrial Logistics Properties

ILPT

Real Estate

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

OptimizeRx

OPRX

Health Care

March 20, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ZimVie

ZIMV

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-isaac--co-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-301762623.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

You just read:

Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more