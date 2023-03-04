10 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2023 Colorado Super Lawyers

Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Denver office were included on the 2023 Colorado Super Lawyers list, and five attorneys were recognized on the publication's 2023 Colorado "Rising Stars" list.

DENVER, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Denver office were included on the 2023 Colorado Super Lawyers list, and five attorneys were recognized on the publication's 2023 Colorado "Rising Stars" list.

Attorneys are chosen for inclusion on Super Lawyers annual list based on a multiphase rating process that includes balloting, peer evaluation, and third-party research, according to the Super Lawyers website.

The five attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Denver office named to the 2023 Colorado Super Lawyers list are:

Troy A. Eid - Shareholder; Co-Chair, American Indian Law Practice (Native American Law)

- Shareholder; Co-Chair, American Indian Law Practice (Native American Law) Steven M. Kelso – Shareholder; Litigation Practice (Franchise/Dealership)

– Shareholder; Litigation Practice (Franchise/Dealership) David G. Palmer – Denver Co-Managing Shareholder; Litigation Practice (Business Litigation)

– Denver Co-Managing Shareholder; Litigation Practice (Business Litigation) Jennifer Weddle – Shareholder; Co-Chair, American Indian Law Practice (Native American Law)

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, American Indian Law Practice (Native American Law) Gwen J. Young – Of Counsel; Litigation Practice (Franchise/Dealership)

The five attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Denver office included on the 2023 Colorado Rising Stars list are:

Kyle Montour – Associate; American Indian Law Practice (State/Local/Muni)

– Associate; American Indian Law Practice (State/Local/Muni) Leif Olson – Associate; Intellectual Property Litigation (IP)

– Associate; Intellectual Property Litigation (IP) Andrew P. Rubin – Of Counsel; Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice (Tax)

– Of Counsel; Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice (Tax) Matthew K. Tieslau – Associate; Environmental Litigation (Environmental)

– Associate; Environmental Litigation (Environmental) John Wharton – Associate; Litigation Practice (Civil Litigation: Plaintiff)

About Greenberg Traurig's Denver Office: Greenberg Traurig's Denver team offers clients a business-minded perspective into legal issues as well as a strategic gateway for Denver businesses to operate in today's global marketplace. The Denver team's core practice areas include American Indian Law, appellate litigation, commercial litigation, compensation and benefits, commercial litigation, corporate transactions, data privacy, employment litigation, energy and natural resources, environmental compliance and litigation, federal regulatory and administrative law, financial services litigation, healthcare and FDA law, intellectual property and technology, land use and zoning, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, real estate, securities law, tax and water law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

AT Nguyen, Greenberg Traurig, +1 303.572.6582, at.nguyen@contract.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig