Laredo Port of Entry CBP Officers Thwart Alleged Human Smuggling Attempt in Vehicle

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Laredo Port of Entry uncovered an alleged human smuggling attempt involving two noncitizens hidden within a vehicle.

“Port of Laredo CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance while processing incoming traffic and in this particular instance discovered two undocumented noncitizens hidden within a vehicle,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This enforcement action underscores the criminal consequences for alleged violations of immigration law and our officers’ continued dedication to the CBP border security mission.”

On Thursday, March 2, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge encountered a 2017 GMC Yukon with two adults and multiple child passengers and referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. During the examination, CBP officers discovered two male Mexican citizens, ages 48 and 18, with no valid entry documents hidden within the cargo area of the vehicle.

CBP officers arrested the adult female driver, age 33 and female passenger, age 27, both U.S. citizens, for alleged violations of U.S. immigration law.  

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

