AG’s Office Identifies Decedent from Clara Barton Rest Stop Incident on Feb. 28, 2023

PEDRICKTOWN — The Attorney General’s Office today announced that the man who sustained a fatal injury in the presence of law enforcement on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at a New Jersey Turnpike Service Area in Salem County has died of his injuries.

Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill, was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. that night at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

Mr. Foggy suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the Turnpike’s Clara Barton Service Area in the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, Salem County.

The incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

A review of the circumstances of the shooting is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

That review is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###