Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Paterson

PATERSON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday, March 3, 2023 in Paterson. One adult male civilian died during the encounter. The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred today at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the area of Mill and Ellison streets in Paterson. One man was wounded and he was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced deceased.

This incident is not related to any other law enforcement incidents that occurred in Paterson earlier in the week.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

