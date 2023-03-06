D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps Homeowners and Businesses in Hermon, Maine with Heat Pump Installation Services

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

Trusted heat pump company, D&J Mechanical, LLC, announces high-quality heat pump installation services for homeowners and business owners in Hermon, Maine.

HERMON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally-owned heat pump company D&J Mechanical, LLC today announces the offering of its heat pump installations in Hermon, Maine. Now the HVAC company serves eight towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and three towns in Somerset County.

From growing families to small business owners, climate control is a key concern for all Central Maine communities. Temperatures regularly drop to 15°F and lower in this part of Maine, and the summer heat can also be very oppressive. D&J Mechanical, LLC supplies and installs Mitsubishi mini-split systems to communities in Central Maine, and the company also provides trusted HVAC maintenance and repair services.

"We're excited to help our community with our heat pump installation services in Hermon, Maine," said Dan Hartford from D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems because they're among the very best heat pumps available. Not only do they provide industry-leading performance, but they're also built to last and designed to operate effectively in extreme conditions. Along with installing new heat pumps, we also offer a reliable maintenance and repair services. As a qualified Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we help our customers maximize their rebates and reduce their energy bills."

Hermon, Maine is a small town in Penobscot County with a population of around 6,500. Hermon is bordered by Levant, Glenburn, Bangor, and Hampden, and is crossed by U.S. Route 2 and Maine State Route 222. This close-knit town is loved by its residents, many of whom are attracted by the area's quality homes, peaceful way of life, and friendly community spirit. Hermon is close to numerous amenities, including a major airport, the pristine Moosehead Lake region, and the beautiful Acadia National Park.

D&J Mechanical, LLC offers complete heat pump services to people in Hermon, Maine and the surrounding communities. With high-quality heat pump installation and reliable support services, the company helps people live a more comfortable and energy-efficient lifestyle. D&J Mechanical, LLC is a respected local company specializing in heat pumps and other HVAC services. Owned and operated by Dan Hartford, the heat pump company is known for providing great products and delivering friendly customer support. Dan is a heat pump specialist with more than a decade of HVAC experience. Customers benefit from his customized solutions and friendly, honest advice.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanical.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

