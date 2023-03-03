Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee to Meet on March 14-15

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee is scheduled to meet in Casper and via Zoom on March 14-15, 2023.

The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. on March 14th and will take place at the Thyra Thompson State Office Building. During the first day of the meeting, the State Allocations Committee will review 2022 minutes, and discuss Wyoming Office of State Lands weed project funding and PRF/SMP/WYDOT project site visit proposal. On the 15th, the meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. and during this day of the meeting the committee will review 2023 available grant funding and hear presentations on the WYDOT program, the state and private forestry program, and the pesticide registration fee grant program. They will also discuss WYDOT allocations and state lands funding allocations, discuss state and private forestry grants, discuss pesticide registration fee/SMP grants, elect Chairperson/Vice-Chairperson, and any other business as needed. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the meeting.

The meeting will be held at Thyra Thompson State Office Building and via Zoom. The Thyra Thompson State Office Building is located at 444 W. Collins Dr. in Casper, WY.

To view a full agenda along with the Zoom link, CLICK HERE. For more information on the meeting, contact Lindsey Woodward at lindsey.woodward@wyo.gov or 307-777-6585.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.