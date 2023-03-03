Submit Release
2024 TEACHER OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS

March 3, 2023

Nebraska has amazing teachers and being able to recognize their excellence is one of the highlights of the year. The Nebraska Department of Education is proud to provide an opportunity to recognize the best teachers in the state through the Nebraska Teacher of the Year Program.

Nominations for the 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year are now open. Anyone can nominate a teacher they believe is one of the best in the state. Teachers that receive a nomination will be notified and given instructions on how to apply. A teacher does not need to be nominated to apply.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.education.ne.gov or by using this nomination form link. More information on the Teacher of the Year program can also be found online at https://www.education.ne.gov/toy/.

The 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year will be announced by a surprise presentation in the Fall.

