Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size To Hit US$ 79.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 16.5%

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global patient engagement solutions market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 79.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Patient engagement solutions deliver personalized experiences across digital marketing channels to interact with patients. They are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that assists patients in interacting with healthcare professionals via emails, SMS/MMS, and mobile health (mHealth) applications. They offer helpful tips and advice to patients for enabling them to stay healthy. They promote innovative treatment options, publicize medical advances, and highlight specialty areas through omnichannel marketing.

They support automating repetitive marketing tasks and the launch of campaigns on a large scale. They also help in managing data, segmenting patients, and allocating marketing resources more effectively. Patient engagement solutions highlight mission-related philanthropic and community initiatives to develop relationships and encourage routine preventive care. They also offer medication adherence programs across channels to increase the availability of care and enhance the patient experience. Besides this, they help improve loyalty across the entire patient care journey and assist in building trust with patients of all ages. At present, they find extensive applications in home healthcare and financial health management.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising working population and unhealthy dietary patterns are resulting in lifestyle diseases, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for patient engagement solutions. The rising need for remote patient monitoring (RPM) services on account of increasing viral infections is also creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the growing inclination towards transparent and low-stress treatment, along with the rising awareness about the development of mobile health (mHealth) applications, is driving the market. Mobile health applications provide easy health tracking, share regular healthcare tips, and share prescription refill reminders. Besides this, rapid digitization, increasing sales of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and personal computers (PCs), and the rising penetration of high-speed internet, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and electronic health record (EHR) systems, are strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, favorable government initiatives to generate health literacy and enhance the quality of healthcare are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising need for automated communication and end-to-end patient engagement platforms is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, increasing advancements in patient engagement platforms to provide personalized, profitable, and better clinical outcomes are anticipated to drive the market in the future.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the top leading patient engagement companies.

AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

EMMI Solutions LLC (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)

Epic Systems Corporation

GetWellNetwork Inc.

Lincor Solutions Limited

McKesson Corporation

Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation)

Orion Health Ltd.

Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Chronic Diseases

Obesity



Diabetes



Cardiovascular



Others

Fitness

Women's Health

Mental Health

Others

Breakup by Application:

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

Breakup by Delivery Type:

Breakup by End User:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

