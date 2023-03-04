Automotive HMI Market Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Growth Drivers and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

"Automotive HMI Market Report 2022-2027"

The latest research study “Automotive HMI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global automotive HMI market reached a value of US$ 17.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.30% during 2022-2027.

What is Automotive HMI?

Automotive human-machine interface or automotive HMI represents features, applications, and user interfaces that allow drivers and passengers to engage, interact, and connect with the vehicle systems and linked components for controlling the automobiles. They consist of multiple products, such as instrument clusters, display units, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), sensors, speech recognition solutions, steering-mounted controls, navigation touchscreens, visual and acoustic interfaces, etc. Automotive HMI solutions offer improved vehicle control, translate user input, and provide information regarding the surroundings. They are extensively easy to use, secure, and customizable. Consequently, automotive HMI systems find extensive applications in passenger and commercial vehicles.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Automotive HMI Market?

The expanding automotive segment and the growing demand for customized autonomous automobiles and digital vehicle systems for improving the driving experience are primarily driving the automotive HMI market. In addition to this, the launch of a head-up display (HUD) with two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) graphics for visualizing potential vehicle movement and providing information about speed limit is also positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the emerging trend of integrating augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and several other technologies, including power seat controls, keyless entry, occupation detection, and voice recognition systems, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing instances of road accidents across countries and the escalating focus among automobile manufacturers on enhancing road safety are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the elevating collaborations among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to engineer new user experience and user interface (UX or UI) designs that will enable human-vehicle interactions are expected to bolster the automotive HMI market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Instrument Cluster

Central Display

Head-Up Display

Others

Breakup by Access Type:

Breakup by Technology:

Visual Interface

Acoustic

Mechanical

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

Alps Electric Co. Ltd. 6770

Capgemini Engineering (Capgemini SE) CAP

Continental Aktiengesellschaft CON

DENSO Corporation 6902

EAO AG

Faurecia Clarion Electronics Co. Ltd. (Faurecia SE)

Harman International Industries (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Luxoft (DXC Technology)

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation 6752

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Valeo and Visteon Corporation.

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

