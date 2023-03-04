TCM Shares a Love of Reading with Students to celebrate Read Across America

TCM employees celebrate a love of reading across the nation to support Read Across America.

For over 10 years, Teacher Created Materials (TCM), an educational publishing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, has collaborated with schools in Southern California and across the nation to foster a love of reading by participating in Read Across America. Originally launched by the National Education Association and a committee of educators in 1998, Read Across America is the largest celebration of reading across the nation. Its ultimate goal is to encourage students to become engaged readers and learners.

"Read Across America provides TCM with an opportunity to live out our vision of ‘creating a world in which children love to learn'," said Deanne R. Mendoza, Executive Vice President. "It allows us to connect with students, teachers, and our communities through literacy and learning. We are appreciative of all the work students and teachers are doing to be engaged learners across our nation."

This year, more than 100 TCM volunteers brought their passion for learning and reading to Lugo Elementary School in the Lynwood California School District, the Pillsbury Community School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and other schools in 12 additional states and American Samoa.

At the schools, TCM volunteers read and shared fun and purposeful literacy lessons with each classroom. In the Pre-K and kindergarten classrooms, they read Hands Are Not for Hitting by Martine Agassi and created hand puppets to demonstrate how else hands can be used. Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss was shared with 1st and 2nd graders; they created their own book of silly places to eat food. 3rd and 4th graders read Jayden's Impossible Garden by Mélina Mangal and then created their own pots and flowers. Clear for Takeoff by Georgia Beth was read to 5th and 6th graders who then designed their own airplanes for a plane launch. To continue the love of reading outside the school walls, students in all TCM-supported classrooms received backpacks filled with various TCM books. Teachers and staff in the supported classrooms also received their own bags, which contained additional books and a gift card.

While at Lynwood, TCM also participated in several beautification projects for the school, which included updating and planting in several garden beds, painting murals and pillars, updating the college flags hanging from the hallway, building organizational cabinets in the staff lounge, and painting agility courses and alphabet numbers for the kindergarten playground.

"The work that TCM does with Lugo is unforgettable!!" said Dr. Paul Cerón, Principal of Lugo Elementary. "Students will remember the activities and beautiful improvements to our campus for the rest of their time with us. The pride and joy they received on this day of service will forever be part of their Lugo experience!"

