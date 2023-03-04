Get a Competitive Edge with AF SPORTS' Daily Picks, Reports and Data Science for Success Gains

Federico Aristizabal, founder of AFSPORTS, is proud to announce the launch of his updated website. Having been in the business for a couple of years, Aristizabal has experienced rapid progress and success in his entrepreneurial journey. His following on social media platforms has grown to include 115 K followers on InstagramTM and recently over a thousand members on DiscordTM. To honor his clients and to serve them better, Aristizabal has also launched a podcast where he discusses all things sports and business.

AFSPORTS is shaking up the gaming industry. This innovative company has never had a losing year and it's all thanks to its use of data science in creating predictive models. Through the use of these models, AFSPORTS offers daily picks and weekly reports to help give their clients an edge when it comes to sports speculations. These predictive models are designed to help clients find value plays that improve their chances of success, while reducing the stress and anxiety that come with operating on their own.

Aristizabal’s attitude towards everything - life and business - is simply to ‘win the day’. With that philosophy, AFSPORTS has become the go-to resource for those looking for proven steps to success in its niche. It operates on a system that eliminates guesswork by providing sound predictions based on real data and analytics which take into account different variables such as team history, weather conditions, recent performance etc., thus helping clients make informed decisions.

With his inspiring success, Aristizabal has continuously given back to the community. While his earnings crossed over 100k in December 2022 alone, he donated to various charities and even started a GoFundMeTM page to raise funds for and feed over 250 people.

To learn more about Federico Aristizabal and AFSPORTS, visit https://afsportspicks.com/.

Media Contact

AFSPORTS

Federico Aristizabal

MIAMI

United States