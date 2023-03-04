Tidewater Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

Tidewater Inc. TDW ("Tidewater" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide, today announced the publication of the Company's 2022 Sustainability Report.

This report is Tidewater's third annual comprehensive and stand-alone sustainability report. The report presents the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of Tidewater, along with its management approach to material sustainability topics, for the 2022 calendar year. The report can be downloaded from the Company website at www.tdw.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

