Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,813 in the last 365 days.

Tidewater Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

Tidewater Inc. TDW ("Tidewater" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide, today announced the publication of the Company's 2022 Sustainability Report.

This report is Tidewater's third annual comprehensive and stand-alone sustainability report. The report presents the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of Tidewater, along with its management approach to material sustainability topics, for the 2022 calendar year. The report can be downloaded from the Company website at www.tdw.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005393/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Tidewater Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more