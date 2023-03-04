From Dishwasher to Digital Marketing Professional: A Journey of Perseverance and Success

Montreal, Canada - After years of hard work and determination, Leopoldo Fimbel has emerged as a successful Digital Marketing professional, despite facing numerous challenges along the way.

Back in 2012, Leopoldo worked as a dishwasher in a restaurant while attending college part-time. Despite enduring grueling shifts and a 1.5-hour commute back home, he persevered. However, after his marriage in 2015, the restaurant management terminated his employment, leaving him with no option but to seek full-time employment to support his family.

Over the next four years, Leopoldo worked various jobs from tutoring French to call center work before venturing into his own AmazonTM FBA private label business. Although the venture failed, he acquired valuable knowledge and experience in e-commerce and digital marketing, which helped him secure a customer service manager position with an e-commerce company in Markham, Ontario.

Leopoldo's passion for digital marketing led him to return to school in 2020. He enrolled in the Business Marketing program at Centennial College and simultaneously took the Social Media Marketing program at George Brown College, all while freelancing to supplement his income for his growing family.

During the pandemic, Leopoldo faced the challenge of studying online while in Ethiopia, his wife's country, where her family could assist with the children. Despite the slow internet speeds, sudden disconnects during online exams and time zone differences, he persisted and completed the semester with an impressive 4.023 GPA.

In just two years, Leopoldo Fimbel has achieved remarkable milestones, graduating with honors from Centennial College, earning a College Certificate in Social Media Marketing, and obtaining his Meta Media Buying Professional (410-101) certification. This accomplishment is made even more impressive by the fact that Leopoldo was working part-time to sustain his four children while pursuing his education.

Today, he works as a paid social specialist for Media Experts, where he plans, manages, optimizes, and provides recommendations for paid social campaigns for national brands on Meta™, TikTok™, Pinterest™, and Reddit™.

Leopoldo's journey is an inspiration to all those who face adversity in pursuing their dreams. His story demonstrates that with hard work, determination, and perseverance, anyone can achieve success.

