Automotive Air Filter Global Market Report 2023: Escalating Demand for Luxury Automobiles With Enhanced Cabin Comfort and Multi-Filtration Systems Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Air Filter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive air filter market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2028.

An automotive air filter refers to the automotive component that restricts dirt particles and other impurities from entering an automobile's engine or cabin. In these air filters, dry particulates and contaminants, including microbes, dust, and pollen, are collected and removed from the air as it passes through specific filtration media, such as fabric, sintered metal, or ceramic.

In addition to capturing pollutants like dust and allergens, these filters prevent contamination, ensure a good mixture of air and fuel so that a vehicle can perform well, and maintain the air quality inside the vehicle. There are a variety of materials used in the manufacturing of automotive air filters, including paper, cotton, and foam.

Automotive Air Filter Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by stringent vehicle emission and fuel economy regulations across the globe. This can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the increasing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution levels and carbon footprint. In addition to this, the rising rates of vehicle production are resulting in a higher consumption of automotive filters, thereby fueling the product demand.

Moreover, the escalating demand for luxury automobiles with enhanced cabin comfort and multi-filtration systems is providing an impetus to the market. Continual technological advancements, including improved airflow, brake dust and transmission filters, better filter media, and less sensitivity to water, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Furthermore, the growing sales of passenger transport vehicles are further creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the flourishing automotive industry, the advent of electric vehicles (EVs), inflating disposable income levels, improved living standards of the masses, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive air filter market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, propulsion, vehicle type and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

Cabin Air Filters

Breakup by Propulsion:

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global automotive air filter market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive air filter market during 2023-2028?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive air filter market?

4. What are the key factors driving the global automotive air filter market?

5. What is the breakup of the global automotive air filter market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global automotive air filter market based on the propulsion?

7. What is the breakup of the global automotive air filter market based on the vehicle type?

8. What is the breakup of the global automotive air filter market based on the sales channel?

9. What are the key regions in the global automotive air filter market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive air filter market?

