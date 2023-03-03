Attorney General Bonta Joins Coalition to Support New Mexico’s Actions to Safeguard Abortion Access

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a coalition of six attorneys general today released the following joint statement in support of New Mexico’s efforts to protect access to abortion care in all localities within its borders:

“We applaud the State of New Mexico for taking swift action to push back against localities attempting to cut off access to abortion,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, New Mexico has become a safe haven for people from neighboring states that have banned or restricted abortion. Localities trying to independently ban abortion are jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of millions. As states that recognize the fundamental right to reproductive health care, we support New Mexico’s efforts to safeguard abortion access in every community and locality within its borders. It is critical that New Mexico continue to ensure abortion is protected across the state so it can remain a safe haven for all those in need of care.”

Abortion is legal in New Mexico, however, several localities have tried to independently ban or restrict access to abortion care. Last month, New Mexico filed a lawsuit against four localities within the state for issuing ordinances restricting abortion. New Mexico’s lawsuit asks the court to nullify these ordinances and rule that abortion is protected under the state’s constitution.

The coalition supporting New Mexico include attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, and New York.

Attorney General Bonta remains committed to ensuring that California remains a safe haven for all those seeking or providing abortions or other reproductive services.

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the Attorney General sponsored AB 1242 (now successfully passed into law), aimed at protecting reproductive digital information handled by companies incorporated or headquartered in California. The Attorney General also launched the California Reproductive Rights Task Force, bringing together legal and law enforcement partners to protect reproductive rights in the state. He also successfully defended California's Abortion Accessibility Act, a new law that ensures patients can access abortion care regardless of their ability to pay.

In addition, Attorney General Bonta issued alerts to Californians on their abortion rights and protections under California law, and on how they can protect their privacy while seeking information on abortions. He also issued legal guidance emphasizing that California law enforcement is prohibited from sharing information with out-of-state agencies or assisting in an out-of-state investigation related to abortions or other reproductive services that are lawful in this state.

Attorney General Bonta has also led and joined multistate coalitions in support of legal and regulatory efforts to defend and expand reproductive care nationwide, including for broader access to abortion care for veterans and their beneficiaries, approval of the country's first over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pills, nationwide access to widely-used abortion medication, and additional measures by Apple to protect consumers’ private reproductive health information in third-party apps hosted in its App Store.

More information on his actions in support of reproductive rights can be found here.