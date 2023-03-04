Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030 - With Several Governments Planning Decommissioning of Projects, Market is Poised for Growth

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Decommissioning Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nuclear Decommissioning Services estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Upto 800 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 801 MW & Above segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

The EU Recovery Fund Links with Multiannual Financial Framework to Add for Total Financial Package during COVID-19

Delay in Commissioning & Decommissioning Proceedings for Nuclear Facilities Entails Severe Disruptions for Nuclear Power Value Chain

Impact on Mines, Construction & Regulations

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MWs)

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country

Global Nuclear Reactors under Construction by Country, Net Electrical Power, and Reactor Type

Nuclear Decommissioning: Dismantling Nuclear Facilities for Radiological Safety

Need for Nuclear Decommissioning

Nuclear Decommissioning Options

Recycling & Reuse of Facility Materials

Major International Organizations for Decommissioning

Retirement of Numerous Nuclear Power Plants Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market: Key Growth Drivers & Restraints

Pressurized Water Reactors Occupy Commanding Share of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market

Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and Electrical Power: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Reactors and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR, LWGR, GCR, and FBR

Brief Review of Decommissioning of US and European Reactors

Immediate Dismantling: Dominating Service Type in Nuclear Decommissioning Market

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, and Entombment

Europe and United States Prime for Growth of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market

and United States Prime for Growth of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA , Europe , China , Asia-Pacific , Canada , Japan , and Rest of World

, , , , , , and Rest of World Competitive Scenario

Encouraging Developments

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accidents and Political Pressures Put Focus on Pre-Closures of Nuclear Plants

Aging Nuclear Power Plants Increase Demand

Prohibitive Cost & Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear Fuel Disposal Encourage Decommissioning

With Several Governments Planning Decommissioning of Projects, Market is Poised for Growth

Robotic & Automation Technologies in Decommissioning

French CEA Develops MAESTRO

Cavendish Nuclear, OC Robotics, and Babcock International Develop Robotic Technology to Decommission Reprocessing Plants in Sellafield

Climatic Changes Impact Nuclear Power Plants, Forcing Authorities to Mull Decommissioning in Sensitive Sites

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Accelerate Nuclear Decommissioning

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

Rising Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants Extends Potential Opportunities

Collaborative Efforts to Attain Net Zero Targets Sustain Prospects of Nuclear Power, Curtail Decommissioning Needs

Nuclear Power's Image as a Safe Energy Source despite Controversies

Latest Developments Brighten Prospects for Commercialization of Advanced Nuclear Reactors

Lifetime Extension & Updating of Existing Facilities Reduce Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

AECOM

Ansaldo Nuclear Ltd.

Babcock International Group plc

EDF-Ciden

Enercon Services Inc.

EnergySolutions

GD Energy Services (GDES)

Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost, a.s

KDC Contractors Limited

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies SAS

Orano SA

ROSATOM

SOGIN S.p.A.

Studsvik AB

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haa0c6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets