Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size is set to Grow by USD 157.21 Billion at a CAGR of 28.71% from 2022 to 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 18.06 Billion between 2017 and 2021

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 28.71% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 157.21 billion.

The growing value of investments in AR technology, increasing demand from the various application segments, and the rising adoption rate of AR-enabled smart glasses are projected as the prominent factors leading to the augmented reality (AR) market growth.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

There are various segments such as enterprise, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others classified in the augmented reality (AR) market as per Technavio's analysts.

Among all, the enterprise segment is projected as the most significant one in terms of market share growth during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027. The segment first witnessed a gradual rise in the market share of USD 5.27 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, North America is projected at the top of the list. 37% of the total market share growth will be originated from North America by 2027. Technavio further suggests, the US and Canada have played a major role in the development of AR technologies that people popularly use in their daily lives.

The market growth in these countries, especially France and Germany, was witnessed due to the governments' collaborative schemes to develop different policies at the national level.

Furthermore, the growing adoption rate of AR in several industries and growth in expenditure on technology is predicted to boost the AR industry growth in the region during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Furthermore, the growing adoption rate of AR in several industries and growth in expenditure on technology is predicted to boost the AR industry growth in the region during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

Major Market Vendors

Technavio also includes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers key information on the vendors, such as:

Alphabet Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Marxent Labs LLC

Dynabook Inc.

Maxst Co. Ltd.

Inglobe Technologies Srl

Optinvent

PTC Inc.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The growing value of investments in AR technology is significantly driving market growth.

Technavio also suggests the growing rate of integration of AR into mobile devices will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the augmented reality (AR) market growth during 2022 to 2027.

will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the augmented reality (AR) market growth during 2022 to 2027. As an emerging market challenge, privacy issues raised in AR technology may slow down the market growth.

For more details on market dynamics, request the sample report.

Major Data Covered in this Augmented Reality (AR) Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the augmented reality (AR) market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the augmented reality (AR) market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

