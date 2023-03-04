William Howard Taft University Announces Scholarship Opportunity for Doctor of Education Program
Four Scholarships Available in Addition to a Tuition Grant for the May 2, 2023 Start Date.LAKEWOOD, CO, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taft University offers educators and administrators looking to take their career to the next level the perfect opportunity with their Doctor of Education (EdD) programs. With the University’s specialized curriculum and experienced faculty, Taft’s doctoral graduates are well prepared to make a difference in their professional careers and the education field.
The program offers three concentrations of study applicants can choose from: Leadership & Administration, Educational Technology, and Charter School Administration. These programs are offered 100% online with no residency requirements allowing students to complete work from anywhere in the world.
This May applicants can unlock the possibilities of their professional dreams with Taft University's 2023 Duthoy Scholarship Program. Taft is offering four different scholarships: one 100% tuition scholarship, one 75% and two 50% tuition scholarships. Applications for the scholarship program will only be accepted until April 15, 2023, so prospective applicants shouldn't wait so they don't miss out on this unique opportunity to advance their career.
For those who are not awarded a scholarship, Taft University will offer a 15% tuition grant for students who enroll for a May 2, 2023 start date.
Enrolling provides the perfect opportunity for passionate educators and educational administrators to make an impact in the field of education. To request more information, click HERE.
Read more about Taft University, their various degree programs, and application procedures at www.Taft.edu.
