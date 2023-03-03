Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:56 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect struck one of the victims with an unknown object and lit one of the victim’s hair on fire with a lighter. The victim who was struck with an unknown object suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other victim did not sustain any injuries.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, 31-year-old Roscoe Rosborough, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Simple Assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

