New recruitment incentives to strengthen healthcare workforce on PEI

CANADA, March 3 - The province is increasing the financial recruitment incentives for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and midwives and adding a new financial incentive for licensed practical nurses, to improve healthcare for people in all areas PEI.

These enhanced recruitment incentives will help to stabilize the healthcare workforce and make Prince Edward Island more competitive in this very challenging labour market.

The Recruitment Incentives include:

$5,000 for recently graduated and experienced licensed practical nurses;

an increase from $5,000 to $8,000 for recently graduated and experienced registered nurses, nurse practitioners and midwives; and,

an increase from $15,000 to $18,000 for experienced nurse practitioners and midwives.

The incentives are available to recent graduates of a recognized program, or newly hired experienced professionals, and will have a return-in-service commitment to Health PEI.

Also, a Rural Incentive will provide an additional $5,000 to help fill vacant positions throughout the system in rural areas. Individuals may be eligible for this as well as other recruitment incentives.

In addition, a new Student Loan Incentive is available for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and licensed practical nurses who are not eligible for the Canada Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program because their positions are not located in underserved rural or remote communities.

Applicants may be eligible to receive an extra one-time payment of up to $8,000 with a return-in-service agreement of 3,900 working hours with Health PEI.

Registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses and midwives hired since January 1, 2023, may be eligible to receive the extra incentive dollars.

For more information on recruitment incentives, visit: Nurses

“Addressing the challenges facing our healthcare sector is a top priority and we are pleased to increase the nursing and midwifery incentives so we can bring even more of these highly qualified professionals to our healthcare system. The improved incentives, while only a part of the overall solution of strengthening our health care system, will put us in a more competitive position to recruit and provide quality healthcare services to Islanders, including those living in rural areas.” – Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness

“PEI UPSE is pleased the Department of Health and Wellness is offering recruitment incentives to help address the shortage of LPNs in our health care system. We have been lobbying for years for recruitment initiatives for our members and see this as a positive step.”

– Karen Jackson, President of the Prince Edward Island Union of Public Sector Employees

