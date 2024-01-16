F&G Range Grant Committee to meet Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and virtually

The Idaho Fish and Game Range Grant Committee will hold a meeting on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. MST at Fish and Game's headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, however, members of the public in attendance or online can observe the meeting; but there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).