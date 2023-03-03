Delve into the famous lore of ancient Japanese Shintoism with Kami Luxury Playing Cards by Edia Studios

Edia Studios just launched their one-of-a-kind playing cards on Kickstarter. The project is a must for everyone who loves ancient Japanese culture & art, or collectors interested in custom one-of-a-kind playing cards.

Every card features a distinctive illustration of an ancient Japanese god. These R3 rounded corner cards provide a high-quality user experience by offering up to 56 bespoke card designs with linen embossing. Each deck of playing cards comes with a 350g coated tuck box with matte lamination and a 280g Japanese black core. What makes it unique is the use of metallic ink with hot blue or gold foiling and embossing that is unlike ever seen before.

The fact that Japanese culture has persisted as one of the world's most beautiful and artistic cultures is widely acknowledged. The Special Edition Kami Luxury Playing Cards, available with Teal, Patterned, and Gilded collectors deck, will finally bring the best aspects of the ancient Japanese culture to the fore.

“The original playing card format was preserved in the creative Kami playing card series so that they are not only collector items, but you may play games with them. These cards are based on the Gods and Goddesses of Japanese Shintoism. This deck is ideal for your collection if you enjoy learning about history, folklore, culture, and Japan.”

The Kami Playing Cards are currently only available on Kickstart. In addition, there are also plans to giveaway The Kami Ebook, which will guide users through some of the characters featured on the Kami deck and brings the original stories of Kami based on the legends and deities of Shintoism such as Konohanasakuya, the wife of Ninigi, Amaterasu the sun Goddess, and even Ryujin, the God of water.

To learn more about Kami Luxury Playing Cards, you can visit their campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ediastudios/kami-luxury-playing-cards-by-edia-studios

