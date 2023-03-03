NuGen Medical's Needle-Free Injection Device, InsuJet(TM) Delivers Increased Efficacy of Insulin for Diabetic Patient Care

Results Provide over 40% Faster Uptake of Insulin

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. NGMD (the "Company" or "NuGen") reports its needle-free injection device, InsuJet™ provides over 40% faster insulin uptake[1] and significantly faster onset of action in diabetic patients compared to needle injections in multiple clinical studies performed in the Netherlands.

Studies were performed at the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands[2],[3] and were published in various influential medical journals including Diabetes Care.

Many patients confirm they notice a faster insulin absorption as evident in the testimonials of many users of InsuJet. Absorption is very beneficial in managing post-meal blood glucose peaks, where conventionally subcutaneously injected insulins still have limitations.

"Data from our past clinical studies, patient testimonials and feedback confirm the benefits of this faster absorption which is bringing many positive benefits to diabetes management. The majority of patients confirm noticeably faster absorption," commented Mr. Nicky Canton, Chief Operation Officer of NuGen. "Time and again we hear that for both children and adults with an active lifestyle that InsuJet™, with its needle-free injection delivery, and its quick insulin absorption, has contributed immensely in the management of their diabetes care."

For more information regarding clinical studies, certificates, or InsuJet™ reports, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Partners' button to learn more. For more information on product testimonials, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Community' button.

"NuGen has become invigorated with a group of like-minded individuals committed to investing time and capital to improve life for millions of diabetics worldwide." Richard Buzbuzian, President & CEO.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet™ and PetJet™ needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157099