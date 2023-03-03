Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of Big Bigfoot’s Secret Vacation
Award-winning poet and children’s author Katherine Factor launches her first CYOA for younger readers, "Big Bigfoot’s Secret Vacation."
CYOA books are great for cultivating agency in younger readers. Kids will love exploring the magic as much as the decision-making in this book which we hope instills a life-long love of reading.”WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, has announced the release of "Big Bigfoot’s Secret Vacation," a new Dragonlark for younger readers by award-winning poet and children’s author Katherine Factor.
— Shannon Gilligan
"Big Bigfoot’s Secret Vacation" will take readers ages 5-8 on an enchanting adventure through the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest and the beaches of Hawaiʻi. Children will gain cultural and regional wisdom while exploring volcanoes, encountering magical creatures, and riding rainbows with a new, and BIG, unexpected friend.
To celebrate the launch of her new book, Rose City Book Pub, in Factor’s hometown of Portland, Oregon, will host a reading and book-signing event on Tuesday, March 7th from 6-7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 25th the North American Bigfoot Center, where Factor spent time researching Bigfoot for her book, will host a book-signing event from 11 a.m-12 p.m.
This is Katherine Factor’s first CYOA for younger readers though she has previously written three CYOA books in their “Spies” series, "Mata Hari," "Harry Houdini," and "Spy for Cleopatra." She is a widely published author who has taught at Concordia University and The University of Iowa among other institutions. She is the recipient of the Interim Test Site Poetry Prize for her book, A Sybil Society.
Illustrated by Audrey Suau who is a celebrated French children’s artist.
Chooseco’s Dragonlark imprint is for younger readers ages 5-8. Choose Your Own Adventure books empower children through choice with different endings to discover, encouraging reluctant readers to engage with books in a new and exciting way.
"Big Bigfoot’s Secret Vacation" is available March 7 wherever great literature for children is sold.
About Chooseco
Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of original bestselling, and all-new books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com
About Katherine Factor
Katherine Factor is an editor, poet, and educator. She has authored four Choose Your Own Adventure titles, three of which are part of the CYOA Spies series. Her poetry book, A Sybil Society, won the 2020 Interim Test Site Poetry Prize. Her poems and essays can be found in PopMatters, Spirituality & Health, Quarterly West, The Equalizer, DIAGRAM, and Colorado Review, and on WFMU and KBOO radio. www.katherinefactor.com
Dottie Greene
Chooseco
+1 802-214-3300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok