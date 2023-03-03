State Energy Office to hold public hearing March 17 on proposed grant application to US Department of Energy

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s State Energy Office will hold a public hearing Friday, March 17 to receive public input on its proposed grant application to the U.S. Department of Energy for the Preventing Outages and Enhancing the Resilience of the Electric Grid program created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The public is invited to attend either in-person or virtually and comment on the proposals and the associated regulatory impact analysis at the hearing at 10 a.m., March 17 held in the first-floor training room at the DEQ Greene Square building.

Section 40101(d)(2)(B)(ii) of the IIJA requires that NCDEQ give notice and undertake a public hearing to review: (1) the criteria and methods the department anticipates using to make awards to eligible entities, and (2) the proposed funding distributions and recipients of the grant awards.

Event: Public hearing on proposed grant application to the U.S. Department of Energy for the Preventing Outages and Enhancing the Resilience of the Electric Grid program created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

When: 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023

Where: First-floor training room, Greene Square building

217 W. Jones St., Raleigh, NC 27603

To participate remotely:

https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Meeting ID: 280 106 513 652

Passcode: obcKY3

More information, including a one-pager detailing highlights of the proposed grant application, will be posted here. More detailed information will be available at the hearing, including a presentation on the proposed application from State Energy Office Interim Director Julie Woosley.

Public comments may also be submitted by email to: seo.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Comments will be accepted via email from March 10 through March 24.