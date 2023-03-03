Northbound I-17 restricted near Dunlap Avenue on Sunday (March 5)

PHOENIX – A stretch of northbound Interstate 17 near Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix will be restricted on Sunday morning, March 5, for pavement maintenance. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic in the area.

Northbound I-17 is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (March 5) while pavement repair work is taking place.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), while northbound I-17 is restricted.

A stretch of southbound I-17 also will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue this weekend. Information about that closure and other weekend restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways is available via ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app or by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.