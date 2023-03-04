R4G Launch Search for Talented 5th Grade Girl to Land Sweet French Writing Gig
Recruiting for Good runs creative writing program for girls, 'The Sweetest Gigs' and is looking for a French speaking girl who loves to land sweet writing gig.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good runs creative writing program for girls, 'The Sweetest Gigs.' And is looking for a 5th Grade French speaking girl who loves to Land a Sweet French Gig; 'Celebrate Paris in LA.'
Girl must either attend a French School (speak English and French fluently); or will also consider a 5th grade girl who relocated from France, and is learning English (must be able to understand English).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "On our sweet creative writing gigs, girls learn; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls on our gigs also earn sweet Beauty, Dining, or Shopping gift cards. And are invited to The Sweetest Parties too."
How Mom Can Help Her Daughter Land The Gig?
Must live on the Westside or Culver City.
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
2. Share your telephone number and a member our team will contact you.
Love to Party for Good...Good for You and The Community Too! Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Parties delivering fulfilling experiences. Our sweet parties are for talented passionate kids, parents, and professionals who are doing something meaningful in LA. Our March Theme is 'Celebrate Paris in LA!' to learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
