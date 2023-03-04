R4G Launch Search for Talented 5th Grade Girl to Land Sweet French Writing Gig

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good runs creative writing program for girls, 'The Sweetest Gigs.' And is looking for a French speaking girl who loves writing www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com