Greenberg Gross LLP Elevates Litigator Claire-Lise Kutlay to Partner

L.A.-based Claire-Lise Kutlay’s rapid ascension to Partner is a testament to her extraordinary skillset, talent, and drive

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenberg Gross LLP, an elite litigation firm, is pleased to announce the elevation of Claire-Lise Kutlay to Partner. Ms. Kutlay handles trial and arbitration matters for companies, law firms, and high-level executives. Her practice focuses on complex business litigation and employment matters in state and federal court, including fraud, business torts, real estate, contacts, whistleblower retaliation, discrimination, and wrongful termination claims.



Since joining Greenberg Gross in 2015, Ms. Kutlay has worked on many groundbreaking matters, including high-stakes employment cases on behalf of the former head of Broadcom’s labor department, and a former partner of Ogletree Deakins, a large labor law firm. “I take great pride in representing top professionals in employment matters that make a difference,” said Claire-Lise Kutlay. “It is one of the many reasons I love being at Greenberg Gross, and am now thrilled to be a Partner.”

In addition to her outstanding work on behalf of executives in employment matters, Ms. Kutlay has established that she is equally adept at defending companies and law firms in their most significant matters. For example, Ms. Kutlay, in 2018, served as a key member of a trial team defending an AmLaw 200 law firm, which had been sued for alleged malpractice, fraud, and RICO violations. At trial, the plaintiffs sought in excess of $150 million in compensatory damages, as well as a separate award for punitive damages. At the conclusion of the two-month trial, Ms. Kutlay and the defense team won a directed verdict on the issue of punitive damages. The remainder of the case went to the jury, which returned a complete defense verdict for the law firm, rejecting all claims against it and requiring the plaintiffs to reimburse the firm for various costs of defending the lawsuit. “Perhaps there is no greater badge of excellence for a lawyer than to be called on to represent a law firm unfairly sued and in need of top representation,” said Co-Founder Wayne Gross. “Claire-Lise’s assignment to such cases reflects our absolute confidence in her.”

“Over the past several years, Claire-Lise has established time and again that she is one of the brightest rising legal stars in Southern California,” added Co-Founder and Managing Partner Alan A. Greenberg. “She has more than earned the admiration of our clients, and we could not be more pleased about her addition to the partnership.”

Ms. Kutlay earned her law degree from the University of California, Irvine School of Law, cum laude, and she is admitted to practice in the State of California, District of Columbia, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

About Greenberg Gross LLP

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite litigation firm that handles high-stakes matters for plaintiffs and defendants across the country. The firm is routinely listed as one of the country’s “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News Media Group for commercial litigation. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas, and New York.

