Grupo Clarín S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Grupo Clarín S.A. GCLAGCLA will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, March 10, 2023, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H9dCoM4f

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/741844/Grupo-Clarn-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Results

