SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BRMK, FOCS, INFI, and INDT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK in connection with its proposed merger with Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of BRMK common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock, representing implied per-share consideration of $5.15 based on Ready Capital's March 2, 2023 closing price of $10.91. If you own BRMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brmk

Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS in connection with the proposed acquisition of FOCS by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FOCS shareholders will receive $53.00 in cash for each share of FOCS common stock owned. If you own FOCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/focs

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI, in connection with its proposed merger with MEI Pharma,Inc. ("MEI Pharma"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INFI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MEI Pharma. Pursuant to an exchange ratio set forth in the merger agreement, MEI Pharma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% and INFI shareholders are expected to only own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger. If you own INFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/infi

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of INDT by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, INDT shareholders will receive $67.00 for each share of INDT common stock owned. If you own INDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/indt

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-brmk-focs-infi-and-indt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301762365.html

SOURCE Weiss Law